Rain Arrives Tomorrow

CENTRAL TEXAS — It's been a long time since a decent chance of rain has showed up around these parts, but we'll finally get some tomorrow. We're watching a low pressure system exit New Mexico, and as it heads this way overnight, moisture will increase out of the south. This will be enough to generate showers by tomorrow morning. The Brazos Valley will get the showers first, and then the rain will spread into Central Texas by lunch.

No thunderstorms are expected but some downpours may occur. Unfortunately not everyone may see the rain. It's possible that places like Hamilton, Meridian and Hillsboro will be too far north to get any showers. Rainfall amounts across the area will be less than a half-inch for most, although a half-inch could be exceeded in the Brazos Valley. With the rain and cloud cover, tomorrow's highs will be in the low to mid-50s.

Caleb Chevalier

KXXV Meteorologist