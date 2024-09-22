Rain and thunder in some spots tomorrow morning

25 WEATHER — Although today was officially the first day of fall, it sure didn't feel like it. Fortunately, we will get some relief from the heat as soon as tomorrow. A cold front will be on approach tonight, which may deliver some rain late this evening to places like Meridian and Hamilton. As we go into tomorrow morning, there may still be some showers around, especially north and west of Waco. The afternoon may also bring an isolated storm or two.

As the front stalls our near us, we'll have the chance for a few showers and storms on Tuesday and Wednesday. The good news as far as the heat goes is that our temperatures should be in the 80s for tomorrow and through the rest of the week, with lows in the 60s. We'll have quite a bit of sun to end the week, and next week looks very sunny as well.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather