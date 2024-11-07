Rain and storms will come and go today and tomorrow

25 WEATHER — Things aren't quite as chilly as yesterday morning. We're waking up to temperatures in the 60s under cloudy skies. Dew points will be rising throughout the day, and as the morning goes on, we'll see scattered showers break out across the area. Some of these showers will grow into thunderstorms by the afternoon. I don't think we'll see any severe weather out of it. Highs will range from the 70s in Central Texas to the 80s in the Brazos Valley.

Showers will break out again tomorrow morning, and in the afternoon we will be watching a cold front come through. A line of storms should be present with the front, perhaps with a strong storm or two. Because the front will be coming through during the afternoon and evening, there may be some impacts to high school football games. Keep an eye on the sky if you plan to attend one of those. We should be back to sunshine for the weekend.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather