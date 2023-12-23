Rain and storms to impact the morning of Christmas Eve

25 WEATHER — As of this evening, we're already seeing showers and storms enter our area from the south. This will continue to be the case as tonight goes on, leading to numerous clusters of rain, especially along and east of I-35. That may taper off before morning, but then we have another round of showers and storms to contend with coming in from the west as the sun comes up. Along with the storms, there may be pockets of heavy rain. This activity will continue to work eastward through Christmas Eve.

Fortunately, it looks like Waco-Temple-Killeen may be done with the rain by early afternoon, with all of the rain out of our area by mid-afternoon. We should be able to get some clearing skies and sunshine to close out Sunday. Chillier air will fill the gap as Santa pays us a visit. We'll be waking up to lows in the low-40s on Christmas morning with wind chills in the 30s. A few clouds may drift in later on Monday afternoon.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather