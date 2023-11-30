Rain and storms possible today: What you need to know this morning

CENTRAL TEXAS — Some showers and storms will be possible Thursday, with the potential for some severe storms southeast of Waco-Temple-Killeen.



Showers and storms are possible today, with a higher chance the further east of I-35 you are.

Severe Weather is also a possibility, but will be limited by a lack of warmer air. The highest threat of Severe Storms will be in the Brazos Valley.

A few tornadoes are possible in the Brazos Valley and into the Houston Metro area.

We're waking up this morning to some drizzle across the area with a few light showers. It will be a wet morning commute. Eventually as a warm front lifts northward across the area, some of these showers will develop into thunderstorms, especially east of I-35. A big thing to watch today will be the temperatures. If we can get into the 70s where storms pop, we could see some of those storms tap into the dynamics in the atmosphere, raising our threat of severe weather. I think that will be limited to areas southeast of Waco-Temple-Killeen, but it will be close, so it serves watching through the day. Expect highs in the upper 60s. IF any storms can grow and tap into the energy in the atmosphere, they will be capable of strong winds, and even a few tornadoes. The most likely area for this to happen will be in the Brazos Valley, though warm air could move a little further north into the I-45 corridor. It's not completely out of the question in Waco-Temple-Killeen but it is unlikely. Meanwhile, to our southeast over the Houston Metro area, the threat is much higher. Keep this in mind if you are traveling southeast into that area. Stay tuned to 25 for updates through the day, we will keep you advised.

Any activity quickly clears out this evening as a cold front works in. Prepare for a cooler day tomorrow and a quiet weekend ahead!

Have a great Thursday and stay aware!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather