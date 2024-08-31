Rain and storms coming and going

25 WEATHER — With a weak low spinning off the coast and a stationary front placed to our west, we've had several showers and thunderstorms dotting the area today, but mainly in our eastern and western zones. The I-35 area has been in the middle of the two and has been a bit quieter. We'll see a few more pop-up showers and storms tomorrow with highs in the low-90s. I think the coverage of showers will increase a bit heading into Monday.

Tuesday and Wednesday should also have rain coming and going, but by Thursday things should be wrapping up. Some good news is that the rounds of rain will help to drop our temperatures a bit. My forecast has highs in the upper-80s for Wednesday and Thursday. We should be in for a nice weekend after this upcoming week, with some sunshine and temperatures hovering around 90°. Pleasant weather by summer standards should continue into the following week.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather