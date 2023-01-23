Rain And Colder Tuesday

25 WEATHER — The long awaited rain event is almost here! We should see clouds rapidly increase to night with rain developing before sunrise Tuesday. It will be much cooler with most areas staying in the 40s Tuesday afternoon. Some 50s are possible across the southern half of Central Texas into the Brazos Valley. 0.5 to 1.5" of rain are possible areawide! This won't break the drought, but it will help. There will be winter weather north of I-20 in the form of snow. If you have plans to head to west Texas or Oklahoma, you will experience a significant winter storm.

We will clear out some Wednesday, but it will still be cool with highs in the low 50s. Thursday will bring more 50s, but hopefully we see the low 60s Friday afternoon.

The weekend could bring a few shower chances Saturday with highs in the 60s. It will start to cool off again Sunday with falling temperatures from the 50s into the 40s. It will stay below normal into the next week.