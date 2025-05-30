Rain already on its way out

25 WEATHER — Thunder might have woken you up overnight but the rain and storms are on their way out as the sun comes up. Only the Brazos Valley will have to contend with a few storms early this morning. The rest of us will be rid of the rain, and the clouds will begin to thin out through the day. With northerly winds coming in, our temperatures will be rather pleasant. Look for highs in the upper-70s and low-80s today.

A mix of sun and clouds will hang around tomorrow, and by Sunday, it is possible that some showers and storms could dive in from the north around midday. If we see enough of those, Sunday's temperatures could be cooler than projected. I'm going with the upper-80s for now. Highs in the 90s will begin on Monday and should last through all of next week. I've left a small chance of storms in for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather