Rain a possibility after dark

25 WEATHER — While there are no heat advisories present in the region, it will still be plenty hot today, with highs topping out in the upper-90s. We're seeing plenty of sunshine to start out the day, but clouds continue to move in from the north. Those will become thicker as the day goes on. Still, any rain associated with this activity will hold off until this evening at the earliest. Once the sun goes down, we could have some showers and storms spreading into Central Texas.

These will fade away late tonight but new storms could develop over top of us tomorrow morning. There may be some embedded pockets of heavy rain. This will drift to the south of us by Thursday afternoon. With the day getting started on a wetter note, and with northerly winds, Thursday's temperatures will be a few degrees cooler. We will return to partly cloudy conditions over the weekend, with more rain in the forecast beginning on Sunday.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather