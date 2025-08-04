Quieter weather for the rest of the week

25 EVENING WEATHER — We had a nice line of storms affect most of Central Texas Monday morning, but all of that activity is starting to move away. It should be quiet tonight with lows in the low 70s. Tuesday looks hotter with more sunshine. Highs should make it into the mid 90s. The mid to upper 90s will stick around for the rest of the week. Right now, it appears any rain chances will stay just outside of our area through Friday.

The weekend will bring more heat with highs in the upper 90s. We will stay in the mid to upper 90s next week as the heat dome centers itself close to Texas. There could be another slight change by the middle to end of next week as isolated storms work their way back into the forecast.

Stay cool!