Quieter Weather for Friday, Hold onto the Umbrella for the Weekend

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will climb into the upper 70s and lower 80s this afternoon with increasing clouds and some showers by evening. Rain chances increase again this weekend.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Drier air works in today, kicking the humidity out.

A few showers possible this evening.

More rain chances Saturday, and especially Sunday.

Thankfully, storms have moved out this morning, but they dropped a lot of hail across Central Texas! Now drier air is working in, which will kick the humidity out! We'll see highs get into the lower 80s this afternoon. A disturbance may trigger some light showers this evening, but that's about it.

Rain chances return for the weekend, with disturbances passing over Saturday and Sunday. Saturday is more iffy, but Sunday looks like better chances of rain. Showers Saturday could occur in the afternoon, but should be rather light. Sunday's showers and storms will be more productive, but will stay below severe limits. An inch or two of rain could total in spots over the weekend. The rain chances will keep highs in the 70s!

Heading into next week, heat and humidity increase. There could be another round of storm chances for the middle of the week that we are watching.

Have a great Friday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather