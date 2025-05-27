Quieter weather expected Tuesday

CENTRAL TEXAS — Following last night's rough storms, Tuesday should be quieter with highs getting into the mid 80s. An isolated shower will be possible, but most will miss out.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Quieter weather will be in place today

Highs will climb into the low to mid 80s

Storm chances linger through the work week.

Looking quieter and hot next week.

Good morning! Last night brought some severe storms across parts of Central Texas. We saw wind damage, especially over Bell and Williamson county. Thankfully today looks quieter for anyone who needs to clean up that damage and get power restored to our neighbors. Northeast winds will remain light, and push drier air into our area keeping rain chances low. An isolated shower or storm is still possible this afternoon, but most will miss out. Storms should develop over West Texas this evening, and could organize into a complex and run our way. This may bring some dying storms to us during the morning hours Wednesday. The severe threat with these should be low, but boundaries could exist behind these storms helping to fire a few storms during the day Wednesday.

A cold front will get closer to us Thursday and will likely lead to scattered showers and storms. We will have to monitor to see if any of these could turn severe.

A quieter pattern will set up for the weekend into next week, with highs in the 80s Friday and Saturday, but approaching low to mid 90s Sunday into next week.

Have a great Tuesday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather