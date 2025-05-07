Quieter pattern for second half of week

CENTRAL TEXAS — Isolated showers and storms will remain possible through Saturday, but chances will be low.

THE BREAKDOWN

Some fog will be around this morning before sun this afternoon.

Shower chances hang into the weekend.

Next week is looking toasty.

Thursday's highs should make it into the upper 70s to near 80° under partly cloudy skies. We may see a couple of storms rotate into the area from the northeast Friday as the main system spins just to our east. No severe weather is expected, but highs should be a little cooler with more clouds in the mid 70s.

Mother's Day Weekend has brought a slight change. We may see a couple of showers Saturday with partly cloudy skies. Highs will remain nice in the mid 70s. Mother's Day is looking nice as highs climb into the upper 70s.

Heading into next week, an upper-level ridge will take over leading to temperatures climbing into the low 90s. Some models suggest mid 90s, but I think the recent rainfall will keep those highs a little lower. Storm chances may return again by next weekend.

Have a great Wednesday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather