Quieter for Friday, but weekend rain chances loom

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will reach the low 70s in Central Texas, but near 80 in the Brazos Valley. A spot shower will be possible, but higher rain chances arrive Saturday along with a cooler weekend.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Cooler weather is around today with highs in the 70s, Brazos Valley makes a run at upper 70s.

Rain chances return Saturday with rounds of showers, there is the potential for a heavier round Saturday evening.

Total rainfall amounts exceeding 1 inch will be possible, with a few areas seeing more than 2 inches. Models are struggling with rain amounts.

Last night's cold front brought severe storms to our western counties, but today it's bringing cooler air and nice conditions. We'll see the clouds hold on through much of the day, keeping temperatures in the 70s and even upper 60s in spots. The front will stall out somewhere between Central Texas and the Brazos Valley, so the Brazos Valley will have the chance to see temperatures in the upper 70s and maybe even a few showers and storms this afternoon. Rain chances will be low in Central Texas.

Saturday, a mid-level disturbance swings overhead and will interact with the front. Expect rounds of showers through the day, with the potential for a heavier round in the evening. Temperatures will only climb into the mid 60s. Models are struggling with rainfall totals, but I still think rainfall in excess of an inch is possible, with some areas seeing more than 2 inches of rain. That being said, there will still be folks that see less than an inch. I think the highest chance of this is west of I-35, with heavier totals possible east of I-35.

Sunday will be cool with highs in the low 60s, then spring-like weather returns next week! Highs will climb into the low 80s with a few showers and storms possible.

Have a great weekend!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather