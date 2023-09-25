Quieter day ahead for Monday

CENTRAL TEXAS — Sunday night brought some ferocious storms to Central Texas, with wind damage reported across parts of the area, the hardest hit being in Bell county. Today will be much quieter as cooler and drier air tries to work in. A few storms may pop up this afternoon, mainly southeast of Waco-Temple-Killeen.

Beyond today, northeast winds will bring more mild and drier air in place. Highs will hang around the seasonal normal of upper 80s and low 90s for the next couple of days. Morning lows will drop into the 60s.

For the second half of the week, southeast winds will take over bringing more warm and muggy air into the area. Expect highs in the mid 90s and lows back into the low to mid 70s. Rain chances look to remain dry through next weekend.

Have a great day!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather