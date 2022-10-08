Quiet weekend continues

25 WEATHER — Though a cold front is responsible for keeping the Panhandle quite cool today, that cool air will never make it here. The front, which is just to our north, will dissolve away overnight. That means we'll still be in the 80s tomorrow, and probably will be for the next few days. 90° is possible on Wednesday, and that day could also bring some rain and storms.

Another cold front will be the driving force behind that rain, but it won't make a huge difference in our temperatures. Highs will likely be in the 80s for the second half of next week. Temperatures will be around normal or just above normal heading into next weekend. Wednesday may be the only day to bring rain, but there's a small chance that showers could occur on Thursday and Saturday as well.

Caleb Chevalier

KXXV Meteorologist