Quiet Week Ahead

CENTRAL TEXAS — Following last week's winter storm, this will be a quiet week of weather in Central Texas. A weak cold front has worked through today which will keep north winds around and reinforce dry air that is in place. Highs will climb into the mid to upper 50s this afternoon with a light freeze overnight.

Warmer air will work in for the middle of the week pushing us into the upper 60s. We're keeping a close eye on another shot of cold air for the weekend, but it looks like any sort of precipitation will miss us to the north and west right now. If that track changes, we may bring in some rain chances and with cold air around, will be something to watch, but for now, it looks like we will be on the dry side of things.

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather