Quiet Weather Tonight

25 WEATHER — We may see an isolated storm or two into the evening hours, but overall we should be looking at a quieter night across Central Texas. It will be partly cloudy with lows in the low 70s. Warmer and sticky conditions are expected Tuesday with highs in the mid 90s.

Those mid 90s will continue this week on into the weekend. Other than a few clouds, rain chances are expected to stay away for the rest of the week as well. It appears these above normal temperatures will continue into the first week of October!