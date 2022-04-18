Quiet Weather To Start Work Week

CENTRAL TEXAS — Following a Easter cold front, we are going to see quiet weather to start the work week. Dry air will be in place today as highs climb into the upper 70s. Winds will be a tad on the breezy side out of the northeast.

South winds will start to kick up again Tuesday bringing back humidity as a system passes to our north. There is a chance some storms will pop up along a dry line on Wednesday, but a strong cap should be in place locally, keeping most of the activity to our north.

We'll hang around with highs in the 80s heading through the rest of the week along with south breezes. Our next best chance of rain arrives Sunday into Monday but right now it looks like the best energy will pass to our north. That should keep the severe weather threat low, but we'll have to monitor it.

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather