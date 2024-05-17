Quiet Weather for the Weekend in Central Texas and the Brazos Valley

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will reach the low 80s this afternoon under mainly sunny skies. We should see quiet weather take over for the weekend with highs approaching the low 90s.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Quiet weather ensues today into the weekend.

Highs reach the mid 80s today, low 90s for the weekend.

Storm chances could return towards the middle of next week.

We're waking up to a quieter morning with temperatures in the low 60s. Thank drier air for that. The same dry air will keep storms away and knock us down into the mid 80s today. Sunshine should be abundant by afternoon.

A quieter pattern is in place for the weekend, though south winds crank a bit more pushing us into the low 90s. Keep in mind the recent rainfall will lead to high humidity making those 90s feel more like triple digits!

The quieter pattern leads into early next week, but the second half may be more unsettled with isolated to scattered storm chances from Wednesday on. Right now, its hard to pinpoint which day and which locations have the best. So lets just enjoy the quiet weather for now!

Have a great weekend!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather