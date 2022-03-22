Quiet weather for rest of week in Central Texas

CENTRAL TEXAS — Last night was a busy night across Central Texas with multiple supercell thunderstorms bringing widespread severe weather reports. The brunt of the severe weather passed to the southeast of Waco-Temple-Killeen, but most of us saw some rainfall. The National Weather Service will be out there over the next few days confirming how many tornadoes occurred and how strong they were. We'll bring you the details.

As far as the forecast is concerned, things will be quiet for the rest of the week. Highs today will reach the low to mid 60s with clearing skies and northwest winds. Overnight lows will be chilly, falling into the low 40s and upper 30s. We'll keep these cooler conditions for the next few days before south winds kick back up. Upper 70s and low 80s take over for the weekend before our next storm chance arrives towards the early to middle of next week.

Let's enjoy the quiet weather for now!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather