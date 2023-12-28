Quiet weather continues to end 2023

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will climb into the low to mid 50s later on this afternoon under sunny skies. We'll see quiet weather through the work week, but are tracking rain chances to start 2024.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Another seasonably chilly day is on the way with highs in the 50s.

Quiet weather continues through the work week.

Rain chances arrive to start 2024

We're waking up this morning to temperatures that are near freezing once again. We'll see high clouds through the day as highs climb into the 50s. Another freeze will be possible tonight as the sky clears and winds relax.

Expect similar days through the work week. We'll see clouds increase for the weekend as we try to climb into the 60s.

A weak disturbance will move overhead New Year's Eve night. This could bring some light showers, generally east of I-35.

Our next best chance of rain arrives Tuesday into Wednesday next week as another disturbance moves in. Widespread showers will be possible, and the air could be cold enough above ground to support some sleet pellets. Temperatures should remain above freezing, in the mid 40s, so don't expect winter troubles from this system.

Things look to stay chilly to start off 2024 with highs in the 40s and the 50s.

