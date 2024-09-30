Quiet weather continues this week

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will run slightly above normal, in the low 90s. Mornings will be cool, but no rain chances are in the forecast.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Dry air leads to big temperature swings from morning to night.

Rain chances remain low

Only thing to watch is in the tropics

Boy if you wanted to dial up a week where you could just put the weather machine on autopilot, this is the week. We'll see cool mornings with lows in the 60s, however with no real systems passing through to bring changes, dry air will allow for highs in the afternoon to be in the low 90s. This will be a "jacket weather in the morning, short sleeves in the afternoon" kind of week, so plan accordingly.

About the only thing happening in our weather world will be in the tropics - where the National Hurricane Center has given a disturbance in the Carribbean Sea a medium chance of forming into a tropical system in the next 7 days. If that happens, most models take it to the Southeastern parts of the country, but we will continue to monitor it!

Enjoy the nice weather!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather