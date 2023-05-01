Quiet to begin May in Central Texas

CENTRAL TEXAS — Contrary to last week's busy weather, we're starting off this new week on a quiet note.

Highs will climb to near 80 later on this afternoon with easterly breezes. We'll see clear skies for the most part, but could see some high clouds come our way by afternoon.

We'll see a break from the rain for the next few days, with highs getting into the mid 80s and humidity increasing. That will eventually allow the dry line to become active by mid-week. Initially, storms will stay way to our west, but they'll near us later on in the week, with the first effects being felt Thursday. Any storms that can form or maintain will have the potential to turn strong to severe. This is typical for May.

Later on this weekend, it looks like we could get some help from upper-level energy, which could lead to some slightly better storm chances. Stay tuned!

Enjoy the break!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather