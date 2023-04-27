Quiet Thursday before Next Round of Storms Friday

CENTRAL TEXAS — Following yesterday's massive storms, it will be nice to get a break for Thursday. Highs will climb into the mid 70s this afternoon under sunny skies. We'll see northerly winds around 10-20mph.

Overnight, expect temperatures to fall into the 50s, but as we head into tomorrow southeast winds will increase bringing back warm and muggy air. Highs will climb into the 80s. Another developing low pressure system will send a cold front our way. Storms are expected to blossom along the front during the mid afternoon to our northwest. Expect a complex of storms to develop and move towards the I-35 corridor...once again around dinner time. The biggest threats look to be hail and high winds, though an isolated tornado can't be ruled out.

Some wrap around moisture will be around Saturday leading to isolated showers. Highs will only climb into the 60s.

We'll enjoy 3 quiet days to start off the new week before storm chances return by mid-week!

Have a great Thursday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather