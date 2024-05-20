Quiet start to the work week

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will reach the low 90s today, but humidity may make it feel like the upper 90s. Storm chances return Wednesday.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Another quiet day is on the way, with feel-like temperatures reaching the mid to upper 90s

Rain chances return for the middle of the week.

Unsettled pattern continues.

We're starting off Monday rather humid once again with temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s! It will be another warm day with highs getting into the low 90s. With the humidity it may feel closer to the upper 90s. South breezes will be hanging around 15mph.

There are signs that storm chances will work in for the middle of the week. These could be strong to severe, but it's too early to pinpoint timing and locations. There are at least some indications that the better dynamics for severe weather may stay to our north.

Without the upper-level ridge getting very established, we will keep the potential for isolated storms in place through Saturday. Sunday looks dry, and then the ridge breaks down again next week. It may even break down enough to bring rain chances and a cold front! Stay tuned!

Have a great Monday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather