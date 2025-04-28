Quiet Monday but storm chances return this week

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will climb into the upper 80s today under mainly cloudy skies. Humid and breezy conditions will continue with winds around 15-20 gusting to 25-30mph. Mid-week storm chances return.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Warm and muggy conditions today

Storm chances return starting Tuesday with best chances Wednesday

Severe weather remains possible Wednesday.

Next week looks active with multiple storm chances.

Good morning! We're waking up to a humid and cloudy morning with some wind around. Expect clouds to hang around and breezes to continue through the day. We may see gusts exceed 25-30mph at times this afternoon. With some breaks in the cloud cover, I do expect highs to get into the mid 80s.

Storm chances start back up starting Tuesday, but during the day I expect our cap of warm air aloft to limit storm development. Only isolated storms look possible. I think Wednesday will bring us our better chance, though the best dynamics for severe weather look to be just north of us. Still, it will be close enough to watch storms closely Wednesday.

Heading into the weekend, a weak cold front will keep rain chances around. Next week looks more active - with severe weather potential by mid-week. Stay tuned!

Have a great Monday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather