Quiet Monday, but storm chances return for mid-week

CENTRAL TEXAS — Sunny skies and highs in the 80s will be on the way this afternoon, but a more active pattern keeps storm chances around for the middle of the week.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Warm and sunny skies on the way for Monday.

More active pattern this week leads to more storm chances.

Lots of uncertainty in forecast.

Good morning! After an active weather weekend, we will see a quiet day Monday. We're starting off a little cool with temperatures in the 40s and 50s, but we will rebound nicely to 80s this afternoon. Dry air and light winds will make things quite pleasant, so take advantage of the nice weather today.

Starting tomorrow, we will enter a more active pattern in the atmosphere as the subtropical jet moves over Texas. That will lead to multiple disturbances moving over the state. Each time one of those moves over, we could see showers and storms ignite. The best chances for this will be along the dry line in West Texas. That will start Tuesday afternoon, which could bring some overnight storms into Wednesday morning. Then during the middle of the week, we may see some storms also pop over the center of the state. With this type of pattern, it's tough to nail down timing in locations, so we will just keep the potential for scattered storms through the week. The best chances will likely be Wednesday and Thursday. Severe weather will be possible, though widespread severe weather is not anticipated at this time.

The weekend looks more quiet, but next week could bring a deeper system that may lead to a severe weather threat by Tuesday/Wednesday next week. Stay tuned!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

