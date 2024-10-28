Quiet Monday before rain chances increase towards Halloween

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will climb into the upper 80s and lower 90s this afternoon with mainly sunny skies. Winds will be around 10-20mph, with a high fire danger in place today and Tuesday.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Warm and windy conditions continue for the first half of the week.

High fire danger lingers today and Tuesday.

Rain chances arrive mid-week on including on Halloween.

Some "normal" temperatures arrive too.

We're waking up this morning to cloudy skies and temperatures that are well above normal near 70. We'll see clouds clear and sunshine try to pick up again as winds continue to increase out of the south pushing temperatures into the 80s. The combination of warm temperatures, breezy winds, and lack of rain recently will lead to high fire danger over the next couple of days.

Changes finally come starting Wednesday as a cold front nears us. If anything can pop during the day Wednesday, some storms could be strong. As a cold front approaches overnight into Thursday we will see rain chances increase. Temperatures will fall behind the front, into the 70s during the day. Right now, it's too early to tell if showers and storms will hang around long enough to impact trick-or-treating. We are going to fine-tune the forecast and keep you posted through the week.

Rain chances do look to linger into the weekend and early next week as a more active pattern settles in. This doesn't look like it will bust the drought, but any little bit helps. Stay tuned!

Have a great Monday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

