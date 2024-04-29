Quiet Monday and Tuesday before storm chances return

CENTRAL TEXAS — Some fog will be around this morning before sunny skies work in with highs in the 80s this afternoon. Expect quiet conditions today and Tuesday but more storm chances for the second half of the week.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Quiet weather is on the way today, save for some morning fog to start it.

Storm chances return Wednesday and Thursday

Weak Cold front Friday before Weekend storm chances.

What an active weekend it has been! Thankfully things are quiet today. Dense Fog will be around in spots this morning, but eventually break up towards midday. Sunshine will take us into the 80s this afternoon. East winds would typically dry us out, but today will remain humid thanks to the abundant rain we received.

South winds return Tuesday at 15mph drawing up the humidity again. Tuesday will feature some storms over West Texas, which may need to be monitored for our western counties, however I think most of us stay dry.

Our next storm system nears us Wednesday into Thursday. I think the majority of activity will be west of us during the day Wednesday but expect breezy, warm, and muggy conditions. Overnight into Thursday, showers and storms should work in, especially as weak cold front approaches late Thursday. Right now, the same dynamics we saw this weekend DON'T look to be in place. Severe storms could still be possible, so we will need to monitor it.

We'll see a brief break Friday behind the cold front with highs in the 70s. It looks like more storm chances are set to arrive this weekend. With multiple storm chances in place, flooding could once again be an issue. Enjoy the quiet weather today and tomorrow!

Have a great Monday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather