Quiet Hump Day weather

CENTRAL TEXAS — Despite starting below freezing, we will see highs climb into the mid 60s in the afternoon. A warming trend will take over into the weekend eventually leading to rain chances.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Starting the morning near freezing.

Typical mild December day with highs in the mid 60s.

Rain chances increasing this weekend.

Good Morning! The Brazos Valley is waking up to their first widespread freeze of the season, as temperatures fell to the freezing mark at Easterwood Field. Most of Central Texas saw temperatures below freezing, and some areas dipped into the 20s.

We'll see plenty of sunshine this afternoon as temperatures climb back into the mid 60s. Another freeze is possible tonight, but will depend on if skies can remain clear. If we have clear skies overnight, expect a light freeze. Clouds would end up keeping us in the mid 30s.

South winds and moisture will increase into the weekend bringing back rain chances. Right now the best chance of rain looks to be on Saturday, with even better chances of rain arriving with our next storm system monday. Behind that, most of next week looks to be quiet for now, though some models have another storm system for the second half of the week. Stay tuned!

Have a great Wednesday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

