Quiet for most of the day, but storms possible this evening and overnight

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will climb into the upper 80s this afternoon after a foggy start to the morning. We will monitor showers and storms over West Texas this afternoon that could move in overnight.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Expect a cloudy and foggy start to the day.

Most of the afternoon is quiet.

Tracking potential for storms late this evening and overnight.

NICE weather for Friday into the weekend.

Good morning! We saw some strong and severe storms yesterday that brought large hail to areas west of I-35 and into the Austin area. Thankfully that robbed the atmosphere of a lot of energy that could have fueled overnight storms. With the calm weather, that has allowed a little bit of fog to develop that could impact your morning commute. Fog should clear by 10am, then clouds will decrease into the afternoon leading to some sunshine and pushing us into the mid to upper 80s.

We'll monitor over West Texas again as storms are expected to develop and potentially build into a complex of storms that may work through overnight into the early morning. These will likely arrive in a weakening state, keeping severe weather potential low, but we will monitor it for you. These will arrive in conjunction with a cold front, which will usher in cooler and drier air to start the weekend. Friday looks gorgeous with highs in the low 80s and Saturday morning may feature lows in the low 60s! A warm-up takes over after that bringing low to mid 90s next week and some isolated storm chances to start the week.

Have a great Thursday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather