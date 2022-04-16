Quiet Easter morning, a few afternoon storms possible

25 WEATHER — If a thunderstorm was going to happen this evening, it would have formed by now, so I feel fairly confident in saying that we won't be seeing any storms for the rest of the day. Cloud cover will hang on overnight, but even so, temperatures will drop into the 50s. It'll be a cloudy start for Easter but there won't be any rain, so no issues for egg hunts or potlucks. However, if you have outdoor plans just after midday, those might get a little wet.

Some showers and storms could develop as soon as lunch time, probably north of Waco first and then sliding southeast. The storms shouldn't be severe but there may be one or two capable of small hail. Scattered storms will remain a possibility through the afternoon, generally east of I-35. It should be all done by the evening. Highs on Sunday through Tuesday will be in the upper-70s.

Caleb Chevalier

KXXV Meteorologist