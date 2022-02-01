Quiet Day today before Mid-Week Winter Storm

CENTRAL TEXAS — Following yesterday's rainy day, we will see a quiet one setting up for your Tuesday. You'll want to take advantage of it to prepare for the coming winter storm that will arrive tomorrow evening. Ahead of it, a WINTER STORM WATCH has been extended to include all of Central Texas, including Waco-Temple-Killeen. Icy roads will be possible as early as Wednesday night.

Wednesday will start off rainy and mild with temperatures climbing to near 60° before our cold front arrives in the afternoon. Behind the front, we will see temperatures rapidly fall into the 40s by dinner time, and could fall below freezing after 10pm, especially in our western counties. Once temperatures fall below freezing, the rain will start to freeze first on bridges and overpasses, and then eventually on the roads. Travel is highly discouraged once this process happens. We will likely see a couple of hours of freezing rain before colder air works in to the atmosphere turning it into sleet early Thursday morning. The longer we are in this area of freezing rain, the higher our chance of having issues with power lines.

Temperatures will likely be in the 20s by the morning commute, with a stiff north wind at 15-25 mph. That will make it feel like it's in the single digits and teens. You need to make preparations now on finding a place to stay warm as temperatures will fall below freezing and stay there for 24-48 hours. THIS WILL NOT BE LIKE LAST FEBRUARY, but it will still be a winter storm we need to prepare for.

Some freezing drizzle will be possible through Friday. We will finally warm up above freezing Saturday afternoon. By next week, we will warm into the 40s and 50s. Now is a good time to download the StormShield app for free on the apple app store and google play store. Stay tuned to 25 Weather for updates!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather