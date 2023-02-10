Quiet and pleasant weekend ahead

25 WEATHER — It's been a windy one today but the winds will calm down after sunset. Skies will remain relatively clear and we should drop down to about 30° tonight. Plenty of sun will be around for Saturday as highs rise to the mid-50s. A mix of sun and clouds will be present for Sunday, which should be a warmer day with highs in the 60s.

Monday will be a cloudy day but I don't think we'll be seeing any rain on that day outside of a couple sprinkles. The better chance for rain will be late Monday night into Tuesday morning. A wave of rain and storms will be moving through early on Tuesday. The good news is that most of it should be out of the area by the afternoon, so it shouldn't pose too many issues for any evening plans you may have for Valentine's Day. Highs on Tuesday will be around 70°.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather