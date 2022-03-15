Quiet & nice Tuesday on deck in Central Texas

CENTRAL TEXAS — Yesterday was certainly a stormy one across Central Texas with multiple severe storms in place and multiple hail reports.

We're on the back side of that system now, which means drier air will be pouring into the area leading to a very quiet day.

Today will be slightly cooler, with temperatures falling into the low 70s for highs. Dry air will keep things pleasant and sunny through the day. That same dry air will lead to a cool morning to start off Wednesday.

Southerly winds kick up Wednesday into Thursday bringing warmer air. Temperatures will climb into the low 80s for St. Patty's Day as another system nears. That system may bring enough lift to create an isolated storm or two Thursday evening, but rain chances look rather low. Behind that system, a cooler weekend will be in place with highs in the 60s Friday and 70s Saturday and Sunday!

We're keeping a close eye on the atmosphere early next week. Our next storm system looks to move in Monday and Tuesday with the potential for storms, some of which could be strong. It's a little early to tell right now, but something we will monitor since we are in Severe Weather Season!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather