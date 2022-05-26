Quiet & nice heading into Memorial Weekend

CENTRAL TEXAS — Not much to address here in the Weather Department heading into the Memorial Day Weekend! Today is starting off a little cool thanks to drier air. You're walking out to temperatures in the 50s to start off Thursday. We'll start a warming trend today as highs climb back into the upper 80s and lower 90s.

The warm-up continues into the weekend with highs getting back into the mid and upper 90s. Humidity will also be on the increase too thanks to southerly winds. These southerly winds will approach 20mph at times, so know that there will be a slight chop on the water if you're taking out the boat.

There are some signs that some tropical moisture can work in late next week bringing us small rain chances, but probabilities look low at this time.

Have a great day!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather