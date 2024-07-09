Quiet and hotter for the rest of the week

25 WEATHER — We're back to the dry and sunny weather for the time being. Mostly dry, that is. It is possible that a highly isolated thunderstorm could form somewhere in the region tomorrow, but that would be all. The heat will continue to rise, leading to highs in the mid-90s tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies should continue through the rest of the week. Highs will be in the upper-90s by Sunday.

Hotter weather will arrive next week, with the potential for 100s on Monday and continuing through the first few days of next week. One thing that could help us out is that there is an indication of spotty storms beginning Wednesday of next week and lasting for a couple days. This is a new development in the data and we'll see if data in the coming days continues to support that idea.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather