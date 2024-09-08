Prep for a chilly Monday morning

25 WEATHER — Humidity will remain at dry levels through tomorrow, when we could have dew points ranging from the 30s to 40s. Before then, we'll have overnight lows dipping into the low-50s. Chilly! The sunshine will boost us into the mid-80s tomorrow afternoon. It will be another day with not a cloud in the sky. A few clouds will return on Tuesday, and things will start to feel more humid. This will be a result from some activity getting going in the Gulf.

We'll be watching what should be a tropical storm spin up the Gulf for the first few days of the week. The track of soon-to-be Francine should keep most of the rain away from us as it head toward western Louisiana, but we may see some isolated showers spinning our way on Wednesday. The wetter weather should be in the Brazos Valley. By the weekend, temperatures will have risen to the mid-90s.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather