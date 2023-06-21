Possible strong storms tonight

ENTER DATELINE — We may see a few showers and isolated storms around through the evening hours as our summer pattern breaks down a bit tonight. We are expecting a complex of storms to develop in the Texas Panhandle/western Oklahoma this evening as well. Many models now bring this complex of storms into Central Texas after midnight. Some of the storms could be severe with damaging winds as the main threat. Locally heavy rain is possible as well. Much of the activity is expected to be southeast of us as we head into sunrise Thursday morning with lows in the low to mid 70s.

Thursday looks pretty quiet as any storm complex will stabilize our atmosphere. It will be hot again, but we should only see highs in the low to mid 90s. Hopefully this will keep us out of any heat warnings, but we still could see heat index values of 105°+ in the afternoon. A few models are developing more storms in Oklahoma Thursday afternoon. If this happens, then we could see another round of storms Thursday evening. This is a big if right now, so check back for updates!

Isolated storms are possible Friday with highs returning to the mid 90s. The summer high will rebuild across Central Texas late Friday into the weekend. This will start to take away rain chances and raise highs back closer to 100°. With the humidity, we will likely be back in heat advisories and warnings over the weekend into next week.