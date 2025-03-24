Possible record high Tuesday

25 WEATHER — The weather will be up and down this week. We will start with the upside. It will be nice tonight with lows in the mid 50s, but we should see temperatures soar as we head into the afternoon hours Tuesday. The record high for the date is 91° (1928). We should make it into the low 90s, but will we just be under, tie, or break the record. It will be close! Right now we are forecasting tying the record high at 91°. We may also pop one or two isolated storms in the afternoon, but they should be very spotty at best.

Wednesday look relatively quiet, but a storm or two will be possible. It should be slightly cooler with highs in the mid 80s with a weak front in the area. We will also be awaiting our next storm system, which will arrive Thursday.

There are still questions with the track of a system moving out of Mexico Thursday into Friday. The exact track will determine where the heaviest rain is likely to occur. Right now it looks like it will be close to our area, with some folks picking up 1-2 inches of rain. I want to caution everyone though; this is not completely set in stone yet. Hopefully the track is favorable for our area...we need it! The best rain chances should occur Thursday into the first part of Friday. The overall severe threat is not all that high, but there will be a lot of wind energy with this system, so we will keep a close eye on that part of the forecast. Highs are expected to stay in the 70s both Thursday and Friday.

We should clear out just in time for the weekend with highs in the mid 80s both Saturday and Sunday. There could be another slight chance of storms Sunday evening, especially in the Brazos Valley.