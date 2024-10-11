Possible record heat this weekend

25 WEATHER — We will be watching the temperatures closely this weekend! Saturday looks hot with highs in the mid 90s. Sunday is the day to watch. Right now we are forecasting a high of 99° Sunday afternoon. This time of year the sun angle gets lower in the sky each day, and your nights get longer. It's much harder to reach 100° this time of year than in the summer. So, you need something to help you out, and we will have that this weekend in the form of southwest winds. Southwest winds come from a slightly higher elevation to a lower elevation. When this happens, we call this a down-slope wind. This causes the air to heat more efficiently. If everything sets up just right, you can get significant heating this time of year. The record high Sunday is 96°, I think that goes down. If we hit 100°, then this will be the latest 100° reading we have EVER seen on record. No matter what, it's going to be a hot one.

Next week is looking warmer on most model runs that have come in today. Highs should still be in the mid 90s Monday, around 90° Tuesday, and hopefully falling into the mid 80s Wednesday. There is still some flip-flopping going on with the models, so things could still change to a bit warmer or a bit cooler next week. We will be watching this closely. As of now, rain chances don't look that impressive over the next ten days.

Have a cool and safe weekend!