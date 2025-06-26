Possibilities of storms will end by the weekend

25 WEATHER — Thunderstorms have been out and about in the Brazos Valley today, and as usual, it wouldn't be too surprising to see a few of those make their way into Central Texas this evening. A couple may be able to produce frequent lightning along with brief heavy rain. Lows tonight will fall to the mid-70s. We'll have highs in the mid-90s tomorrow as things begin to heat up. Storm chances will begin to drop, and we may only see a couple near Bryan/College Station tomorrow.

The gradual removal of storms is due to high pressure becoming stronger over Texas. This will eliminate rain chances over the weekend as highs in the mid-90s will continue. Next week will remain partly cloudy outside of a very isolated shower or two. Monday could be as hot as 97°, and right now my forecast for Independence Day is anticipating 98°. It will be a hot but dry holiday.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather