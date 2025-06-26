Pop-up showers possible again Thursday afternoon

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will climb into the low 90s this afternoon with humidity making it feel like 100 in spots. Pop-up showers may bring some natural heat relief.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Another warm and muggy day.

Pop-up showers for some this afternoon.

Heat builds into next week.

Good morning! We're waking up to another muggy start with some clouds in spots. Don't expect issues with your morning commute, but once again your afternoon commute will feature some pop-up showers, especially east of I-35. Hope you get under one, because feel-like numbers will be in the upper 90s, while these showers could bring natural a.c. popping your temperatures down into the 70s. All activity will fall apart after sunset.

High pressure has remained east of us bringing highs near 100 to the East Coast. That high will start to work over us this weekend into next week which will bring the big heat back. Highs next week will likely reach the upper 90s. An early look at Independence Day looks hot with a high near 97. Stay tuned!

Have a great Thursday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather