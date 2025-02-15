Plunging into cold weather tomorrow morning

25 WEATHER — A cold front is on its way through this evening, so although we had a splendid afternoon, things are about to change in a hurry. Morning lows will be in the 30s with wind chills in the 20s, maybe even teens in some spots. At least we'll have plenty of sun from Sunday through Monday. We'll claw back into the low-60s on Tuesday with some passing showers in our eastern counties as yet another cold front makes its way here.

The front Tuesday night will be even colder, dropping temperatures into the teens and 20s for Wednesday morning, with worse wind chills. Late Tuesday night, there may be some freezing drizzle that will attempt to fall or perhaps a wintry mix, but it would be very light and would not stick around long at all. As such, impacts will be kept to a minimum. Lows Thursday morning will be in the teens areawide. Highs will be in the 30s from Wednesday through Friday.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather