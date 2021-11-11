Plenty of Sunshine for Veteran's Day!

CENTRAL TEXAS — It was a stormy night for some across the Lone Star State Wednesday. A line of storms worked south out of the Dallas-Fort Worth area and into Central Texas. This mainly impacted folks east of the I-35 corridor. Storms stayed below severe limits as they were pushed south by our cold front.

North winds behind the front will usher in cooler air for your Veteran's day along with drier air. That should lead to plenty of sunshine and pleasant conditions as highs climb into the low 70s. Winds die down overnight allowing for temperatures to fall into the low 40s with some upper 30s possible in river valleys.

Friday will see a small warm-up with south winds before a reinforcing cold front arrives late in the day. That will bring the coldest air Saturday morning as lows fall into the mid to upper 30s under clear skies. Saturday will be very fall-like with highs in the 60s and sunny skies along with light winds!

A warm-up takes us to the 80s by the early parts of next week but there are signs a cold front will come in by the end of it bringing rain chances and cooler temperatures!

Josh Johns

First Alert 25 Weather