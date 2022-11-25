Plenty of rain tonight in Central Texas & the Brazos Valley

25 WEATHER — Many of the showers that were expected to form this afternoon failed to materialize, so that was good news for anyone out shopping. Our main line of thinking is still on track though, and that is quite a bit of rain is expected tonight into early tomorrow morning. Showers and storms will move over the area during the nighttime hours, with heavy rain at times. Strong storms are not expected. Some places may still have rain around when the sun comes up tomorrow.

This should deliver another one to two inches of rain for the area. Minor flooding is a possibility in some spots, especially for places that got a lot of rain yesterday. By Saturday afternoon, the rain will be gone and there may even be some sunshine to end the day. Highs tomorrow will be in the upper-50s to low-60s. We'll have plenty of sunshine for Monday and Tuesday as temperatures slowly climb.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather