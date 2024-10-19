Plentiful sunshine through the rest of the weekend

25 WEATHER — Our wildfire danger will slowly be climbing in the week ahead, but it should stay away from extreme levels due to a bit of Gulf moisture coming in with a southeast breeze, in addition to modest wind speeds. Still, several burn bans are in effect across Central Texas, so make sure you are abiding by those. Tonight, our lows will drop into the 50s with plenty of sun tomorrow. Highs will be in the mid-80s.

Our temperatures will creep up a bit over the next several days, and we could be looking at 90° by Wednesday. That may be short-lived, but highs are expected to be in the mid-80s to upper-80s throughout the whole week and into the following weekend. All the while, we'll have either mostly sunny or partly cloudy skies. The absence of rain is expected to last through at least the next ten days.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather