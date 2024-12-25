Pleasant today but stormy for some tomorrow

25 WEATHER — All the rain from last night has moved out, and we are in for a nice Christmas morning. Temperatures will remain in the 50s for much of the day but we should reach the low-60s briefly for afternoon highs. The clouds will hang on this morning along with a bit of fog, but some some may break out for the afternoon, mainly west of Interstate 35. Overall, our Christmas weather is looking decent.

Tomorrow may not be so nice as another round of showers and thunderstorms will make their way in. We could see some showers with embedded thunder take shape along I-35 around noon. It will take these showers a bit to develop, so thunderstorms may not really be an issue until the rain reaches the I-45 corridor. It is possible that a few of those storms could be strong to severe with some hail and damaging wind potential. The larger severe threat will be east of here as the storms continue to mature.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather