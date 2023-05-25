Pleasant start to the holiday weekend

25 WEATHER — Outside of a very isolated shower this evening, the rest of the day should be uneventful. Partly cloudy skies will make a return tomorrow as highs climb to the mid-80s. In fact, that's about how warm we should be each day for at least the next seven days. Saturday should also bring some nice weather with rain staying away, at least for the time being.

A spotty shower or storm cannot be ruled out on Sunday, but it shouldn't be an issue for most places. On Memorial Day, we could be dealing with a handful of showers and storms. It doesn't look like anything severe but some folks may get wet on that day. Just make sure to have alternative plans indoors if you have any outdoor activities in mind. Through the middle of next week, a few storms will continue to pop up here and there as highs continue to run in the mid-80s.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather